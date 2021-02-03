Applying your skills elsewhere

Recently laid off or working reduced hours? You may be seeking your next broadcast opportunity but unsure what to do in the meantime or how valuable your skillset is in other industries. Broadcast experience helps develop multiple soft skills that will transfer elsewhere (for now or until you’re hired for your next broadcasting gig). Explore the abilities you already utilize in your current career (collaboration, creative problem solving) to help you find work in a transitory time period.

Heather Storm

Woodward Radio Group