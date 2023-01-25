Anchor marks 20 years at WLUK-TV

WLUK-TV reporter and evening anchor Mark Leland is marking 20 years at the Green Bay station.
Leland recently participated as a panelist in the WBA Foundation’s 2022 U.S. Senate debate.
WLUK-TV reporter and evening anchor Mark Leland is marking 20 years at the Green Bay station.
Leland recently participated as a panelist in the WBA Foundation’s 2022 U.S. Senate debate.
Wisconsin Broadcasters Association . 44 E Mifflin Street, Suite 900 . Madison, WI 53703 . Toll Free: (800) 236-1922 . Phone: (608) 255-2600
Email
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.