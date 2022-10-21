Allen stations host telethon to support Hurricane Ian recovery

A group of Allen Media Broadcasting stations in Wisconsin teamed up with the American Red Cross to raise $143,600 for the victims of hurricanes Ian and Fiona through a live telethon.

WKOW-TV in Madison, WAOW-TV in Wausau, WXOW-TV in La Crosse, and WQOW-TV in Eau Claire aired the telethon.

“This disaster hit us hard here at home, but our viewers and community organizations still stepped up to help their neighbors,” said WKOW TV News Director Dani Maxwell, “We cannot thank them enough for their generosity.”

“The kindness and generosity our community shows in times of crisis is always incredible.” said Anna Engelhart, General Manager of WKOW TV. “It makes us even more proud to serve our viewers, knowing they are just as ready to serve others.”