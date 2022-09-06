93.1 JAMZ debuts ‘The Breakfast Club’

Mid-West Family Madison’s 93.1 JAMZ (WJQM) is adding “The Breakfast Club,” the most-listened-to Hip-Hop and R&B morning show in America, to its weekday morning lineup.

Starting Sept. 14, the top-rated program featuring Radio Hall of Famers Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy will air weekdays. The station will also air “Weekends with The Breakfast Club” on Saturdays.

“There is NOTHING like this show, not here, not anywhere,” said Randy Hawke, Mid-West Family Vice President of Brands and Content. “We are extremely proud to become part of their amazing story by starting a new chapter in Madison.”