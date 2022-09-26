Seehafer matriarch dies age 86

Velva “Jean” Seehafer, the wife of WBA Hall of Fame broadcaster Don Seehafer, died Sept. 13 at the age of 86.

Jean Seehafer married Don in 1958 and in 1960 they bought their first radio station in St. Peter, Minnesota where she worked as a receptionist and secretary.

“She was a devoted wife and mom who worked tirelessly raising four children, and later enjoyed life as a grandma and great grandma,” her obituary read.

Funeral services for Jean were held on Sept. 19.

Don Seehafer died in 2020.