Gray Television’s CBS affiliate WSAW-TV and WZAW-TV Wausau, shattered records by raising more than $90,000 in its “Share Your Holidays” drive, held Dec. 2 – 22. The campaign benefits the food pantries at The Salvation Army of Wausau and The Neighbors’ Place. The previous record was $63,432. In 14 years, the campaign has raised more than $500,000.