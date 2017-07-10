WPR host retires after 44 years in radio

Wisconsin Public Radio host Kathleen Dunn is retiring after a 44 year career in radio. She was at WPR for 24 years.

During her career, Dunn conducted more than 10,000 interviews including conversations with Maya Angelou, Ken Burns and Studs Terkel, according to a release from WPR.

She was inducted into the Milwaukee Media Hall of Fame.

Dunn made the announcement on the air and thanked her listeners.

“You, the listeners, have always been a large part of the essence of each show. You gave the show intelligence, compassion, a variety of viewpoints and spontaneity. You give me hope that the world will become a better place. I will miss you,” she said.

Dunn will retire on August 10. In retirement she plans to pursue a longtime dream of raising and training a therapy dog to work in hospitals, hospices and schools.