WPR host Joy Cardin to retire in September

Wisconsin Public Radio host Joy Cardin will retire in September.

Cardin has been host of the morning show, The Joy Cardin Show, on The Ideas Network since 2003 and has been on WPR for 31 years. Her last live broadcast will be Sept. 29.

Cardin joined WPR in 1986 after working in television news at WSAW in Wausau and WLUK in Green Bay. She helped establish WPR’s Green Bay bureau and served as a local host for NPR’s Morning Edition while covering regional news for statewide broadcasts. In 1992 she was named current affairs director, which oversaw both news and talk. As a leader in programming, Cardin helped establish some of our most popular segments, including “Garden Talk,” “Week in Review,” “On Your Money” and the national show Calling All Pets.

The Joy Cardin Show has received many accolades, including “Best Morning Talk Show” from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association in 2012.

Cardin announced her retirement on the air Monday. She thanked her listeners and said, “I am extremely fortunate to have worked for more than half of my life in a profession I love, in a state that I love, for an organization I love.”

“Joy has been a welcome companion for listeners starting their days across the state,” WPR Director Mike Crane said.

Cardin’s retirement plans include a well-deserved break from waking up at 1 a.m., though she says she’ll “always be a morning person.” She says she looks forward to volunteering, staying active, and traveling more with her husband, Rob Starbuck, who retired from WISC-TV three years ago.

Kate Archer Kent will serve as interim host of the morning show beginning Oct. 2.