Workshop aimed at helping journalists understand Middle East

A three-day workshop at the George Washington University’s Institute for Middle East Studies is aimed at helping journalists understand the Middle East.

The workshop will take place in Washington DC, Nov. 19-21 in conjunction with the annual meeting of the Middle East Studies Association. Fellows will attend roundtable discussions led by faculty experts on topics including Syrian refugees, Islam in America, and ISIS recruitment in the United States. Fellows will develop a deeper understanding of Middle East politics especially as they impinge on, or are connected with issues facing American society.

Applications are being accepted now and priority is being given to journalists working for regional media outlets in the Midwest, South and Mountain West.

Fellows will also receive lists of local scholars available for background interviews on future stories.

All expenses including airfare, local transport, lodging, and meals will be covered.

To apply, submit a resume, a recently published article, and a short paragraph (200-300 words) outlining why the workshop would be beneficial to you as a writer. Send materials to imesnrc@gwu.edu with the subject heading “Journalist Workshop Application.” Applications should be sent no later than Sept. 15.

If you have questions regarding eligibility, email Dr. Scott Weiner at sweiner@gwu.edu.