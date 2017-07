WISN-TV President and General Manager Jan Wade was one of more than two dozen women recently honored as “Women of Influence” in the Milwaukee area.

The Milwaukee Business Journal held a luncheon on June 16 honoring Wade and dozens of other women. The luncheon was a “celebration of women and their accomplishments in aspects of business from mentoring to non-profit.”

Wade is also a member of the WBA Board.

Congratulations, Jan!