WISN names new news director

WISN-TV in Milwaukee has named Ben Hart as its new news director.

A release from the station said Hart has more than a decade of award-winning journalism and managerial experience from across the country.

Hart served as news director at WAPT in Jackson, Mississippi for the past several years. WAPT and WISN are both owned by Hearst.

Hart replaces Chris Gegg, who announced his departure from WISN earlier this month.

“Ben is a smart and passionate journalist who dedicates himself to excellence and in being an innovator,” said Jan Wade, president and general manager of WISN 12. “He focuses on winning every story through strong story-telling, editorial leadership, and interesting execution.”

In his previous positions at stations in Sacramento, New Orleans, and Columbus, Hart earned honors including being named the Associated Press Newsperson of the Year in 2015 and winning Associated Press Best Newscast, Emmy awards for Best Newscast and Breaking News, along with a Murrow Award for Best Continuing News Coverage. He also helped guide WAPT to the number one position in the Jackson, Mississippi market.

“WISN is an exciting place for a true journalist to plant a flag, because it’s one of the class leaders of our company,” said Hart.

Hart starts at WISN in early January.