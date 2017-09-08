Wisconsin stations send relief to Hurricane Harvey victims

Numerous radio and TV stations in Wisconsin have stepped up to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. Here are a few of the efforts to raise money and collect supplies:
- WKOW-TV in Madison partnered with the Wisconsin chapter of the American Red Cross to raise more than $95,000 for hurricane relief. For 18 hours, the station encouraged viewers to call in donations. “Wisconsinites are the best! We are just blown away by the generosity of our viewers,” said Ed Reams, News Director for WKOW.
- Scripps stations in Milwaukee set up a phone bank and raised more than $69,000. WTMJ-TV, WTMJ-AM and WKTI-FM raised the money during a three hour event. “Using the power of local media we combined our efforts to enable giving on a large scale and truly made a difference to support the American Red Cross,” said Tom Langmyer, vice president and general manager for Scripps Radio in Milwaukee and vice president, news/talk/sports for E.W. Scripps.
- WDJT-TV in Milwaukee partnered with the Salvation Army to hold a day-long phone bank on Aug. 31 that raised more than $181,000. They did cut-ins and crawls throughout the day and longer segments in their newscasts.
- Gray stations WSAW-TV and WZAW-TV joined others in their group running television PSAs asking for donations to assist in the relief efforts. The PSA directs viewers to their websites and provide links to organizations taking donations for Hurricane victims. The fundraising is ongoing.
- Some former Tomahawk residents who are now teachers in the Dickenson School District outside Houston worked with Tomahawk radio station WJJQ to bring relief to the south. Nick and Amanda flew to Tomahawk for a wedding before the hurricane and were unable to fly home because of the storm. They decided to rent a U-Haul to fill with water, non-perishable food items, diapers, and school supplies. They left with two trucks and two trailers full of supplies. WJJQ helped the couple rally the community to full the trucks and trailers.
- The La Crosse Media Group partnered with 2nd Sign Company of Onalaska to collect a U-Haul full of items for hurricane victims. Kicks 106.3 broadcast its morning show from 2nd Avenue signs Sept. 1 and on Sept. 6 the five stations of the La Crosse Media Group broadcast live from in front of the La Crosse Center in downtown La Crosse. The funds raised will be donated to the Red Cross, the Salvation Army, the United Way in the Houston area, and the Humane Society.
- WISN-TV in Milwaukee raised more than $137,000 in a fundraiser with the Red Cross. “It’s difficult to watch the disaster unfold in Houston without wanting to help,” said Jan Wade, president and general manager of WISN 12. “We are helping tens of thousands of people who are the victims of this terrible devastation.”
- WITI-TV also assisted the Red Cross, turning over its studios to the agency for a live phone bank during every local newscast. The station raised more than $176,000 and aired a thank you spot for their viewers.
- A group of radio stations in southwest Wisconsin worked with local businesses to collect donations. Q94, WPRE, WKPO, Q102, and WVRQ 107.3/AM 1360 arranged for local businesses in Prairie du Chien and Viroqua to act as drop off points for monetary donations on Sept. 7.
A pair of radio stations in Jefferson County launched a radio auction to raise money for hurricane relief. WFAW-AM and WSJY-FM station advertisers donated merchandise, gift certificates, and services that will be up for auction on Sept. 11. All proceeds will go to the American Red Cross. Listeners to WSJY-FM will also able to request a song for a cash donation.