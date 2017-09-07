Wisconsin radio sales manager wins Radio Wayne Award

A general sales manager with Midwest Communication in Wausau/Stevens Point has won a national award from Radio Ink.

Bob Jung won the Radio Wayne award Thursday at the Radio Show in Austin, Texas. He’s entering his 44th year in the business.

The Radio Wayne Awards were started by Radio Ink Chairman Eric Rhoads 25 years ago, in honor of “Radio Wayne” Cornils, who set an example for professionalism in radio. A successful small-market radio broadcaster, Cornils also served as executive vice president of the RAB and SVP/Radio at the NAB.

The Radio Wayne Awards are presented to the radio superstars whose hard work, dedication, and creativity separate them from the pack.

In his bio presented at the Radio Show, Jung said he’s been lucky enough to do every job in the business and knew early on that his talent would push him toward working with people.

“I love working with people and helping them grow and be successful,” Jung said.

Congratulations Bob!