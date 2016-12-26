Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism needs donors to get matching grant

The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is looking for matching contributions to make itself eligible for up to $25,000 in grant money from the Knight Foundation.

The center is looking for matching contributions of up to $1,000 per donor, including individuals, companies and foundations through Jan. 19.

WCIJ is among 57 news organizations selected for the Knight News Match, which could provide financial support for the group’s work on behalf of journalism students, WBA members and the people of Wisconsin.

Read more about the matching grant here.