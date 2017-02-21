WBA renews American Red Cross partnership

The WBA has renewed its agreement with the American Red Cross to help raise funds and awareness for major Red Cross disaster relief efforts in the state. The partnership, called “WBA Saves The Day,” was formed in 1998 and has been renewed every year since.

Through the “WBA Saves The Day” partnership, WBA member radio and television stations agree to provide one day of public service programming within three days of a major state disaster to support Wisconsin Red Cross disaster relief operations that are expected to exceed $50,000.

The agreement has been activated numerous times over the years to support Red Cross disaster relief efforts for flooding, tornado damage, and windstorm damage in Wisconsin.

In addition, the agreement was activated after the September 11 tragedies. The WBA helped raise $12.5 million in total efforts in the state of Wisconsin.

In 2001, the WBA received the Red Cross’ Excellence Award for In-Kind Support. This award is given at the state level and recognizes the outstanding work of an organization in support of the mission of the Red Cross. Also, in 2003, the Red Cross presented the WBA with an award that was part of their Disaster Partners program because of our continued commitment to the program, as well as the resources we provide.