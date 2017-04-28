WBA reaching out to diverse communities

The WBA is initiating an effort to reach out to Wisconsin’s diverse communities.

While you will hear much more about this effort in the coming months, we’re already getting started.

Lupita Montoto from La Movida in Madison translated our “Your WBA Serving You” flyer, which we’ve linked on the WBA homepage next to the English version. Thank you, Lupita.

Look for more changes like this in the future, and expect to see more about this topic in future newsletters. Our efforts will likely involve numerous markets in Wisconsin.