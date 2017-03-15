WBA members invited to join Conclave 42

WBA members are invited to attend a three-day conference for broadcast professionals in the Twin Cities.

The Conclave is in its 42nd year and meets from July 26-28 at the DoubleTree Park Place Minneapolis, just west of downtown Minneapolis on I-394.

Attendees will learn about changes coming from the digital revolution, speaking to clients, talent training, podcasting and numerous other topics. There are also many chances to network and hear from leaders in broadcasting. The full agenda is available at www.theconclave.com.

WBA member stations and employees of those stations can get a discount to attend Conclave 42. Any WBA member who goes to www.theconclave.com and registers to attend should put in the code STA42 when they register to get $50 off the fee.

Students can attend for $99 and there is also a special “On The Beach” rate for those who have been in the business but are currently looking for their next opportunity. If you’re attending at either of those rates, contact Bob Goff at bob@wisconsin106.com for the special price codes.