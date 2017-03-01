WBA hits the Hill, FCC for an action-packed DC Trip

The WBA’s Annual DC Trip took place Feb. 28 and March 1. Executive Committee members Nancy Douglass, WLKG-FM, Lake Geneva, Steve Lavin, WBAY-TV, Green Bay, along with WBA Federal Legislative Chair Roger Utnehmer, Nicolet Broadcasting, Sturgeon Bay; Jan Wade, WISN-TV, Milwaukee, and WBA President & CEO Michelle Vetterkind along with WBA Director of Communications Kyle Geissler attended the Leadership Conference which was held Feb. 28.

Vetterkind joined a panel at the morning session to discuss strategies for connecting with lawmakers and provided examples for how the WBA does this using social media.

To complete our delegation of 33 WBA representatives, an additional 27 Wisconsin broadcasters traveled to DC in preparation for Tuesday’s Wisconsin delegation briefing (where we were joined by NAB President & CEO, Gordon Smith & Jack Smedile, Government Relations, NAB) and WBA’s Annual Congressional Reception, which was held in conjunction with NAB at the Newseum.

The WBA delegation on the Hill focused on educating our Members of Congress on important industry issues such as: Preventing harmful changes to advertising tax treatment, protecting TV station relocation that could leave viewers in the dark, the potential for a Performance Tax to threaten local jobs, and protecting TV viewers and allowing broadcasters to continue negotiating in the free market.

Due to its success last year, for the second year in a row, NAB coordinated an FCC Advocacy Day. Nancy Douglass, WLKG-FM, Lake Geneva, joined WBA President & CEO Michelle Vetterkind, in spending Thursday, March 2 at the FCC talking with FCC Commissioners, their staffs, and the Media Bureau about the important value of broadcasters serving their local communities.

All in all – it was an action-packed, successful WBA DC Trip!