Wausau TV stations help raise $331K for families of shooting victims

Two Wausau TV stations, WSAW NewsChannel 7 and Fox WZAW, recently helped raise $331,285 to benefit the families of four people who were killed in a string of shootings in the Wausau area.

The four people were killed March 22 in separate but connected shootings in three different Marathon County communities. Dianna Look, 67, and Karen Barclay, 62, were killed while working at Marathon Savings Bank in Rothschild. Sara Quirt Sann, 43, was killed at her law office at Tlusty, Kennedy and Dirks in Schofield. Detective Jason Weiland, 40, of the Everest Metro Police Department, was fatally shot while responding to the final crime scene at the Aspen Street Apartments in Weston.

The TV stations joined a campaign that started the day after the shootings called the Victims Family Fund. The fund was organized and supported by River Valley Bank and Central Wisconsin Media Partners.

WSAW NewsChannel 7 and Fox WZAW provided public service announcements encouraging members of the community to donate to the Victims Family Fund. The stations also dedicated time in their newscasts to remind viewers how they can help support the Victims Family Fund.

“This tragic event brought out an unprecedented amount of support from the community,” said Al Lancaster, WSAW/WZAW-TV Vice President and General Manager. “We live in a very special place.”

The campaign was originally slated to run from March 23 to April 30, but was extended an extra month because of the number of contributions.

Donations to the Victims Family Fund were made at River Valley Bank locations throughout northcentral Wisconsin. The bank matched the first $25,000 in donations. All the money raised in the campaign was given directly to help the surviving families of the four victims who lost their lives.