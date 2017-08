WBA Foundation,

Thank you so much for the WBA Foundation Educational Support Grant. The grant will help supplement our video gear and allow students to have more choices in their project work.

The help that the foundation gives to schools shows the commitment to education and the importance of helping future broadcasters. It’s a great mission, and it is appreciated.

Thanks again.

Sincerely,

Pat Hastings

Faculty Associate

UW Madison

School of Journalism and Mass Communication