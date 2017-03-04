UW-Madison student honored with WBA Student Leadership Award

A UW-Madison student is being recognized with the WBA Student Leadership Award.

Alec (AJ) Garcia was involved in broadcasting activities from the moment he arrived on campus, with an emphasis on sports. He is the Sports Director at WSUM and is involved with ESPN and the Big Ten Network. He has also worked in print publications, reporting on Madison and Wisconsin teams.

“It’s clear that he has chosen this field for his life’s work, and he has embraced it as a student,” wrote Pat Hastings from the UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

“At WSUM this year, he often spent extra time helping new students overcome their uncertainties doing play by play for UW teams,” she wrote. “He spent countless hours training and mentoring people, and when they needed a hand, or a fill in, AJ helped without hesitation.”

Garcia said he’s embraced his role as a leader among his peers.

“Even if someone is playing a small part in helping me accomplish what I love to do, I owe them that appreciation and I want our students to see that and apply those same communication skills to their careers,” Garcia wrote. “It is my duty as a leader to make everyone in our station feel like they have the potential to be a leader.”

Hastings said Garcia is a problem solver and a coach to the students around him.

“He kept calm and professional when the student newsroom got very busy (election night, for example). His attitude influenced his classmates for the better because of that. He received an A in that class—his work ethic is outstanding—and his work as a video and audio reporter is professional.”

Garcia was honored with the WBA Student Leadership Award at the Student Seminar.