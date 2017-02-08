TV investigation prompts policy change at homeless shelter

An investigation by a La Crosse television station prompted a change in policy at a homeless shelter that’s getting more homeless people off the street.

Video that WKBT captured in July inspired the Salvation Army to change its policy in regards to sheltering homeless people who might be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Before the policy change, people looking for shelter would have to take a Breathalyzer test to determine if they would be allowed to stay. But the organization knew that its system was flawed, because it was not testing for drugs.

“Many of them found a place to lie right outside the building, because they wanted to sleep somewhere,” said Maj. Jeff Richardson, of the Salvation Army of La Crosse. “So that created a problem we weren’t real comfortable with either.”

“Everybody predicted doom and gloom,” said Richardson. “The world’s going to fall apart and the roof’s going to fall in, and basically it’s been a pretty peaceful transition.”

The change in policy was noticed by the local hospital and police department which noticed a decrease in the homeless in the emergency department and downtown La Crosse parking ramps.