Support the Broadcasters Foundation of America

The Broadcasters Foundation of America is looking for support as it enters its final phase of annual fundraising.

The Foundation’s stated mission is to “improve the quality of life and maintain the personal dignity of men and women in the radio and television broadcast profession who find themselves in acute financial need due to a critical illness, accident, advanced age or other serious misfortune.”

The Foundation delivered close to $100,000 in emergency grants to our beleaguered peers in Louisiana , whose lives were tumbled by flooding. Tragically, there will most assuredly be other disasters next year that will call for unforeseen emergency grants that will place additional pressure on the Foundation’s coffers.