Successful Winter Conference

Thank you to everyone who attended the Winter Conference this week! We hope you got a lot out of the event. Please let us know what you thought as we’re already planning the summer conference scheduled for June 14-15 in Sheboygan.
Dick Record taking the position of WBA Chair
Special recognition for Scott Chorski
Special recognition for Richard Wood
Special recognition for Gene Purcell
Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch
Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch
Michelle Vetterkind and Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch
EEO Session
Job Fair (Pic by Joe Daguanno)
Job Fair (Pic by Joe Daguanno)
Social Media session speaker Hannah Stonehouse Hudson
Social Media session speaker Hannah Stonehouse Hudson
Social Media session speaker Hannah Stonehouse Hudson