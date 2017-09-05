Storytellers hone their photojournalism skills

Course introduces Rick Jowett Fellowship

A two-day photojournalism course in Madison brought together more than 40 visual storytellers who began the event with a remembrance of long-time WBA photographer Rick Jowett.

The event introduced the creation of the Rick Jowett Fellowship which will be used to assist aspiring professionals, dedicated career professionals of WBA member stations, as well as students of the visual media with skills training and professional development.

Jowett also worked for WMTV-TV in Madison and started working for the WBA in 1985. His family was in hand for a dedication to Jowett at the beginning of the workshop. Jowett died in July 2015.

The WBA partnered with the National Press Photographer’s Association (NPPA) to offer the Madison Driving Short Course on Aug. 18-19 on the UW-Madison campus.

Speakers at the conference included Chicago Tribune staff photographer E. Jason Wambsgans, WISC-TV reporter and former NPPA Photographer of the Year Dave Delozier, KUSA photojournalist and NPPA award winner Anne Herbst, long-time international journalist and UW-Madison instructor Michael Keinitz, and WITI-TV chief photographer Andy Konkle.

The WBA thanks those who have already contributed to the Rick Jowett fellowship. Anyone who would also like to contribute should contact the WBA.