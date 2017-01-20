Station supports effort to get thousands of coats for kids

A television station in Green Bay helped collect thousands of coats to keep kids warm in northeast Wisconsin this winter.

WBAY-TV 2 was a media partner of the Coats for Kids campaign.

“Many local families have hard decisions to make during this time of year, whether they buy winter coats for their children or turn on the heat in their house,” said Major Bob Mueller, Brown County Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “We are thankful to those in the community who have donated coats and funds to this cause.”

Volunteers went through all the coats, getting them ready to give out to the children.