Station collects 20,000 books for food pantries

A group of stations in northeast Wisconsin collected more than 600 books in 2016 for children visiting food pantries.

The annual Children’s Book Drive conducted by Nicolet Broadcasting stations has now collected more than 20,000 books over the last ten years.

The books are given to children who visit food pantries in Door and Kewaunee counties throughout the year. Donations were dropped off at various locations in Door and Kewaunee counties.

Door of Life Christian Church Food Pantry and Koinonia Kupboard at First Baptist Church in Sister Bay will distribute the books.