State, national leader in broadcast engineering to retire

A chief engineer with a 29-year career at a Madison TV station, WBA Hall of Famer, and leader in broadcast engineering will retire in September.

Leonard Charles, known to most people as Chuck, worked at WISC-TV as the director of engineering for Morgan Murphy Media’s Midwest Division and was inducted into the WBA Hall of Fame in June.

Charles was heavily involved in influencing broadcast engineering in Wisconsin and the nation through his service on policy-setting committees. He served on the Technology Committee and the Next Generation Broadcast Platform Committee at the National Association of Broadcasters. He led the award-winning WBA Broadcasters Clinic and was a member of the Wisconsin Emergency Communications Committee.

Charles was twice named Engineer of the Year by the national Society of Broadcast Engineers and was the 2013 recipient of the NAB Achievement in Engineering Award.

“We will truly miss Chuck’s calm and cool demeanor steering our technical plant to success,” said WISC-TV general manager Tom Keeler. “He’s built a great team here and a lasting legacy that will continue to serve our technical needs for years to come.”

Charles plans to spend his retirement enjoying his family, grandchildren, and traveling with his wife Judy.