State Bar to hold free legal workshop for reporters

The State Bar of Wisconsin is holding a free reporters’ legal workshop for members of the Wisconsin media Sept. 8 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the State Bar, 5302 Eastpark Boulevard, in Madison.
Participants will learn about new tools to help report on the criminal justice system, get tips from veteran journalists, lawyers, and judges, and gain insight into open records and open meetings laws. The sessions will also explore ongoing issues within Wisconsin’s justice system, including mass and disparate incarceration.
A full day of panels and presentations is planned on the following topics:
- Public Records: How to Get the Records You Need
- Media Law: Defamation, Reporter Shield Law, Open Meetings, Open Records Rulings
- Immigration Law and Policy Changes Under the New Administration
- Question and Answer with seasoned legal affairs reporter Bruce Vielmetti of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Owning the Problem: Mass and Disparate Incarceration in Wisconsin
- Evidence-Based Decision Making, Strategies to Improve the Criminal Justice System
- New Tools in Criminal Justice Reporting
- Gill v. Whitford, The Landmark U.S. Supreme Court Redistricting Case that Challenges the Constitutionality of Wisconsin’s Electoral Maps
A complete schedule for the day with more information on our presenters and panelists is listed below and also online. Breakfast and lunch will be provided courtesy of the State Bar, as well as free lodging nearby for Thursday, Sept. 7 for a limited number of early registrants who live at least two hours outside of the Madison area.
Questions? Contact Kristen Durst, Public Relations Coordinator, 608-250-6025, kdurst@wisbar.org
Agenda below:
State Bar of Wisconsin
Reporters’ Legal Workshop
Friday, Sept. 8, 2017
8:30 a.m. Breakfast
9 a.m. Welcome
9:05 a.m. Public Records: How to Get the Records You Need
- Dee J. Hall, Managing Editor, Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
- Paul Furguson, Assistant Attorney General, Office of Open Government, Wisconsin Department of Justice
- Makda Fessahaye, Assistant Legal Counsel, Wisconsin Department of Corrections
10 a.m. Media Law: Defamation, Reporter Shield Law, Open Meetings, Open Records Rulings
- Dustin Brown, Associate, Media and First Amendment Litigation, Godfrey and Kahn
- Bill Lueders, President, Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council
10:45 a.m. Break
11 a.m. Immigration Law and Policy Changes Under the New Administration
Moderator: Mitch Teich, Co-host/ Executive Producer, Lake Effect, WUWM Public Radio
- Grant Sovern, Partner, International Immigration Law Chair, Quarles and Brady, Adjunct Professor University of Wisconsin Law School
- Davorin Odrcic, Managing Attorney, Odrcic Law Group, Author, State Bar of Wisconsin PINNACLE Immigration Consequences of Wisconsin Criminal Offenses
- Jean-René Watchou, Director of International Outreach, Christ Presbyterian Church, Board Member and Organizer, Community Immigration Law Center
12 p.m. Working Lunch
12:15 p.m. Q&A Bruce Vielmetti, Legal Affairs Reporter, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
1 p.m. Owning the Problem: Mass and Disparate Incarceration in Wisconsin
Moderator: Fran Deisinger, Past-president, State Bar of Wisconsin; Partner, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren Law
- Cecelia Klingele, Associate Professor, University of Wisconsin Law School
- Michael O’Hear, Professor, Marquette University Law School
- Mike Nichols, President, Wisconsin Policy Research Institute
Information for this panel will be updated
2 p.m. Evidence-Based Decision Making, Strategies to Improve the Criminal Justice System
oderator: Gilman Halsted, retired Criminal Justice Reporter, Wisconsin Public Radio
- Judge Richard Sankovitz, Milwaukee County Circuit Court
- Thomas Reed, Regional Attorney Manager, Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Milwaukee Trial Office, Adjunct Professor Marquette University Law School
- David O’Leary, Rock County District Attorney; Chair, Wisconsin Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Evidence-Based Decision Making Subcommittee
- Tommy Gubbin, Special Projects Coordinator, Director of State Courts Office, Office of Court Operations
3 p.m. Break
3:15 p.m. New Tools in Criminal Justice Reporting
Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
4 p.m. Gill v. Whitford, The Landmark U.S. Supreme Court Redistricting Case that Challenges the Constitutionality of Wisconsin’s Electoral Maps and Could Change the Future of U.S. Elections
Moderator: Craig Gilbert, Washington Bureau Chief, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Barry Burden, Professor of Political Science, Director of the Elections Research Center, and the Lyons Family Chair in Electoral Politics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
- Douglas Poland, Attorney, Rathje Woodward, Plaintiff Whitford, et al. v. Nichol, et al.
- Rick Esenberg, Attorney, Founder and President, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty