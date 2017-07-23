State Bar to hold free legal workshop for reporters

The State Bar of Wisconsin is holding a free reporters’ legal workshop for members of the Wisconsin media Sept. 8 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the State Bar, 5302 Eastpark Boulevard, in Madison.

Participants will learn about new tools to help report on the criminal justice system, get tips from veteran journalists, lawyers, and judges, and gain insight into open records and open meetings laws. The sessions will also explore ongoing issues within Wisconsin’s justice system, including mass and disparate incarceration.

A full day of panels and presentations is planned on the following topics:

Public Records: How to Get the Records You Need

Media Law: Defamation, Reporter Shield Law, Open Meetings, Open Records Rulings

Immigration Law and Policy Changes Under the New Administration

Question and Answer with seasoned legal affairs reporter Bruce Vielmetti of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Owning the Problem: Mass and Disparate Incarceration in Wisconsin

Evidence-Based Decision Making, Strategies to Improve the Criminal Justice System

New Tools in Criminal Justice Reporting

Gill v. Whitford, The Landmark U.S. Supreme Court Redistricting Case that Challenges the Constitutionality of Wisconsin’s Electoral Maps

A complete schedule for the day with more information on our presenters and panelists is listed below and also online. Breakfast and lunch will be provided courtesy of the State Bar, as well as free lodging nearby for Thursday, Sept. 7 for a limited number of early registrants who live at least two hours outside of the Madison area.

Register here.

Questions? Contact Kristen Durst, Public Relations Coordinator, 608-250-6025, kdurst@wisbar.org

Agenda below:

State Bar of Wisconsin

Reporters’ Legal Workshop

Friday, Sept. 8, 2017

8:30 a.m. Breakfast

9 a.m. Welcome

9:05 a.m. Public Records: How to Get the Records You Need

Dee J. Hall, Managing Editor, Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism

Paul Furguson, Assistant Attorney General, Office of Open Government, Wisconsin Department of Justice

Makda Fessahaye, Assistant Legal Counsel, Wisconsin Department of Corrections

10 a.m. Media Law: Defamation, Reporter Shield Law, Open Meetings, Open Records Rulings

Dustin Brown, Associate, Media and First Amendment Litigation, Godfrey and Kahn

Bill Lueders, President, Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council

10:45 a.m. Break

11 a.m. Immigration Law and Policy Changes Under the New Administration

Moderator: Mitch Teich, Co-host/ Executive Producer, Lake Effect, WUWM Public Radio

Grant Sovern, Partner, International Immigration Law Chair, Quarles and Brady, Adjunct Professor University of Wisconsin Law School

Davorin Odrcic, Managing Attorney, Odrcic Law Group, Author, State Bar of Wisconsin PINNACLE Immigration Consequences of Wisconsin Criminal Offenses

Jean-René Watchou, Director of International Outreach, Christ Presbyterian Church, Board Member and Organizer, Community Immigration Law Center

12 p.m. Working Lunch

12:15 p.m. Q&A Bruce Vielmetti, Legal Affairs Reporter, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

1 p.m. Owning the Problem: Mass and Disparate Incarceration in Wisconsin

Moderator: Fran Deisinger, Past-president, State Bar of Wisconsin; Partner, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren Law

Cecelia Klingele, Associate Professor, University of Wisconsin Law School

Michael O’Hear, Professor, Marquette University Law School

Mike Nichols, President, Wisconsin Policy Research Institute

Information for this panel will be updated

2 p.m. Evidence-Based Decision Making, Strategies to Improve the Criminal Justice System

oderator: Gilman Halsted, retired Criminal Justice Reporter, Wisconsin Public Radio

Judge Richard Sankovitz, Milwaukee County Circuit Court

Thomas Reed, Regional Attorney Manager, Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Milwaukee Trial Office, Adjunct Professor Marquette University Law School

David O’Leary, Rock County District Attorney; Chair, Wisconsin Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Evidence-Based Decision Making Subcommittee

Tommy Gubbin, Special Projects Coordinator, Director of State Courts Office, Office of Court Operations

3 p.m. Break

3:15 p.m. New Tools in Criminal Justice Reporting

Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism

4 p.m. Gill v. Whitford, The Landmark U.S. Supreme Court Redistricting Case that Challenges the Constitutionality of Wisconsin’s Electoral Maps and Could Change the Future of U.S. Elections

Moderator: Craig Gilbert, Washington Bureau Chief, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel