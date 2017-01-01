Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Sign-up underway for trip to Washington D.C.

Published January 1, 2017

us_capitol_at_dusk_2The WBA’s 2017 Annual Call on Congress is scheduled for February 28 & March 1 (Tuesday & Wednesday). Download the sign up form for all the details. Here’s the schedule:

Tuesday, February 28      

  •             3:30 p.m. Limo Bus pick up at Courtyard – Embassy Row
  •             4 p.m. Briefing at NAB host hotel (JW Marriott)
  •             6:30- 8:30 p.m. Congressional Reception (at the NEWSEUM with NAB)
  •             8:45 p.m. Limo Bus pick up to go back to the Courtyard – Embassy Row

Wednesday, March 1        

  •             8 p.m. Limo Bus picks up at the Courtyard – Embassy Row Hotel
  •             9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Calls on The Hill
