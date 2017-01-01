Sign-up underway for trip to Washington D.C.

The WBA’s 2017 Annual Call on Congress is scheduled for February 28 & March 1 (Tuesday & Wednesday). Download the sign up form for all the details. Here’s the schedule:
Tuesday, February 28
- 3:30 p.m. Limo Bus pick up at Courtyard – Embassy Row
- 4 p.m. Briefing at NAB host hotel (JW Marriott)
- 6:30- 8:30 p.m. Congressional Reception (at the NEWSEUM with NAB)
- 8:45 p.m. Limo Bus pick up to go back to the Courtyard – Embassy Row
Wednesday, March 1
- 8 p.m. Limo Bus picks up at the Courtyard – Embassy Row Hotel
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Calls on The Hill