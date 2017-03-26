Share your photos from the past

When is the last time you looked at those photos from when you started in broadcasting?

Dust them off and share them with your fellow broadcasters.

The WBA wants to collect your photos to share them with members who might enjoy seeing people and places from the past. Perhaps you’ve got a photo of someone but can’t remember the name? We bet one of your fellow members might know it.

Send your photos to kgeissler@wi-broadcasters.org. Tell us whatever you know about the photo, including names. Don’t have them digitized? Don’t have a scanner? Try using your smart phone to take a picture of the photo. Find a well-lit room and do your best to avoid shadows and glare.