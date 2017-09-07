Retired 38-year broadcast engineer dies

A broadcast engineer who retired in 2015 after 38 years in the business has died.

Steve Paugh was a systems design engineer at Morgan Murphy Media in Madison when he retired. He died Sept. 4.

Paugh served in the Air Force until 1974 and worked for Honeywell Defense until his first broadcast engineering job at WKOW-TV in Madison in 1979. He also worked at CTI/WMSN before working for MEG Communications when it was taken over by Morgan Murphy Media. He worked at WISC-TV from 1997 until 2015.

Morgan Murphy Media Midwest Director of Engineering Leonard Charles said Paugh will be missed.

“His attention to the finest detail when designing an equipment installation was something to witness and admire,” Charles said.

Charles describes Paugh’s wit as the “Yogi Berra of broadcast engineers.”

“On his most recent birthday I asked Steve how old he was, and he told me, but then immediately said ‘it’s not the years, it’s the mileage’.”