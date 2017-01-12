Record number of submissions for WBA awards

Oh, what a night

Late in January back in 17

What a very special time for me

As I remember, what a night

I am sure it was a very special time for you as well! Have you heard the words lately, thank you for a job well done? If not, then please, let us be the first to congratulate you on a job very well done.

Give yourself a pat on the back for your accomplishments during the WBA Awards submission process. CONGRATULATIONS!!!!

It is our honor to present to you an excerpt from an email from Lindsay Wood Davis, Awards Committee Chair:

Amazing! It has happened again…and YOU made it possible! Drumroll please: Our 2016 Awards contest total is another record!

1,783

Thanks to ALL of you for your work.

On behalf of Michelle Vetterkind, President, and CEO, the WBA Board of Directors and Awards Committee, Thank YOU for your support of the WBA Awards for Excellence.

Looking forward to seeing you Saturday, May 6 at the Madison Marriott West in Middleton, for the WBA Awards Gala. Join us as we celebrate in Great Gatsby style.

Good Luck!