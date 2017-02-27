Record elected WBA Board Chair

According to WBA bylaws, Dick Record, Family Radio, La Crosse, assumed the position of WBA Board Chair at the annual meeting during the recent WBA Winter Conference.

Dick was one of those kids who decided at a very young age to do radio. At 15, he wormed his way into a job at a local station, WFAR, in Sharon/Farrell, Pa. He worked for some time for nothing just to get the chance. Then he got $5 cash every two weeks. He thought he’d get rich. He later worked for WKST, New Castle, Pa. and WXTV-TV in Youngstown. He went to Youngstown State University at the same time. He returned to WFAR working an air shift and doing the copy writing and some sales. His real goal was to be in news, but since the station didn’t have a news department, he took a job in news at KWIX, Moberly, Missouri. For many reasons he admired the station, but didn’t like the town. They didn’t serve vodka. He then was hired in 1966 at WISM, Madison where he became news director just before rioting broke out at UW. He thought the protests were a newsman’s dream. He even learned to wear a gas mask while reporting. After five to six years, he was sent to La Crosse in 1971 to be general manager of Mid-West Family’s new station WKBH, purchased from WBA president Howard Dahl. Dick has been there ever since even though he semi-retired after 40 years and became National Sales Manager. Dick serves on many local boards in La Crosse and on many of the boards of Mid-West Family stations. He has two daughters (both teachers), two grandsons and quite an art collection. He travels a couple times a year and has been to 48 countries in the past 15 years. Dick continues to work at the six La Crosse stations almost every day during his semi-retirement, which gives him a little time to be on top of things with WBA.

In the Chair position, Record succeeds Tom Allen, Regional Vice President for Quincy Media, Inc., who will remain as ex-officio Past Chair.

With Record now in the leadership position on the Board, Steve Wexler, E.W. Scripps Company, Milwaukee was elected Vice-Chair Television and designated Chair-Elect to succeed Record in 2018. Nancy Douglass, WLKG-FM, Lake Geneva, was elected Vice-Chair Radio; Steve Lavin, WBAY-TV, Green Bay, was elected Treasurer; and Chris Bernier, Radio Plus, Marinette/Fond du Lac, was elected Secretary.

Directors elected to two-year terms are: Director (SW District) – Lupita Montoto, WLMV (LaMovida), Madison; Director (NE District) – Juli Buehler, WLUK-TV, Green Bay; Director (SE District) – Jane Wade, WISN-TV, Milwaukee; and Director (NW District) – Lynn Bieritz, Mid-West Family Broadcasting, Eau Claire.

Mid-term Directors not facing re-election include: (SW) Don Vesely, WMTV, Madison and (NW) Brad Heinkel, WAOW-TV, Wausau. In addition, Michael Wright, Midwest Communications, Wausau (who was an At-Large Board Member), was elected to fulfill the remainder of Bernier’s unexpired (NE Director) term. And Chuck Sullivan, Entercom, Milwaukee, was elected to fulfill the remainder of the vacant SE Radio District Director position (vacated in 2016 due to Bratel changing Districts).

At-large Directors appointed by the Board are: Mark Strachota, WDJT-TV, Milwaukee; Jud Beck, WLAX-TV/WEUX-TV, La Crosse/Eau Claire; Jeff Welton, Nautel (representing our Associate membership); and Dave Edwards, WUWM-FM/Milwaukee Public Radio (representing non-commercial broadcasting).

At-large mid-term Directors who were not facing re-election include: Keith Bratel, iHeartMedia, Madison and J.T. Koser, Koser Radio Group, Rice Lake Hayward.

In addition, Tom Walker, Mid-West Family Broadcasting, Madison, remains on the board as an ex-officio member, per his seat on the NAB Board, according to WBA bylaws.