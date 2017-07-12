Radiothon helps charities serving children

Two Beaver Dam radio stations broke a record raising $126,852 through a radiothon for ten charities serving children.

The 20th annual WBEV-WXRO Children’s Radiothon started 6 a.m. June 22 and ended 27 hours later. It raised money through an on-air auction with items donated by local community members and advertising partners.

Money was collected with a fishing pole and a bucket on the roof of the radio station.

“When you think about how much (was raised) per-person, both in terms of the amount donated and how many dollars are impacting, it’s incredible,” said Good Karma Brands President and CEO Craig Karmazin. “This is the number that goes to local community organizations that have shown to us that these dollars have an impact.”

The radiothon also featured a motorcycle ride, dessert auction, and several brat fries.

The final tally was also bolstered by a $37,000 anonymous donation.

Over 20 years, the radiothon has raised more than $1.8 million.