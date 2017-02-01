Radio station segment helps rescue animals

A Lake Geneva radio station is using an on-air segment to find new home for animals at a no-kill animal shelter.

The on-air feature titled “Wet Nosed Wednesday” airs weekly on WLKG. The manager of Lakeland Animal Shelter visits ‘Curt & Robyn in the Morning’ with her pet of the week. The shelter mostly features dogs, but will also sometimes bring in cats. The segment is aired live and is also on Facebook Live.

Of the animals featured on the show, all but one was adopted within a couple weeks. The shelter says the show has helped a lot to increase the number of animals rescued from the shelter.