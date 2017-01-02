Radio station delivers 2,000 gifts

Evangel Ministries WEMI-FM in Appleton collected more than 2,000 Christmas Care shoe box gifts in the 19th annual ‘Christmas Care’ drive, benefiting 35 local crisis programs and emergency rooms. Shelter staff and hospital emergency room workers watch carefully for patients who are in crisis or lack adequate clothing. A staff member at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Green Bay described one event: “A tall, elderly man who had fallen came in for our help and he ended up staying overnight. He was upset with the thought of spending Christmas in the hospital. There was a Christmas Care gift marked ‘for a tall man’, and we gave that to him. He was tearful – and told us it was the only present he had gotten in years – he was delighted by the gift, and said that this made his Christmas. Thank you!”