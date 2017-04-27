Radio network raises $377K to help homeless

The Family radio network, 91.9/91.5 and 88.5 in Appleton, helped raise $377,000 worth of new hygiene and cleaning products to donate to local crisis programs in 15 northeast and central Wisconsin communities.

In its 25th year, “Help for the Homeless” has provided $2.5 million worth of hygiene supplies to local crisis programs and those they serve.

“The toothpaste, shampoo and deodorant that I received this week is going to make a big difference in how I feel going to work every day,“ said Cecelia at The Neighbors’ Place in Wausau.“ This helps me stretch the money I do have for my kids and other essentials that I’m not able to buy otherwise. This community is so generous. Thank you!

The Family works with area homeless coalitions, inviting people to donate hygiene and cleaning items to their local crisis programs to help them direct their limited funds to providing qualified staff, counseling, shelter, and food to those they serve.

Eighty-nine crisis agencies will benefit from the donations, and 820 local businesses, churches and schools participated by placing collection boxes in their high traffic areas and inviting their own staff, members and students to donate for three weeks this spring.