Radio Milwaukee uses personal stories to promote empathy

Community radio station Radio Milwaukee has produced a series of personal stories from Milwaukee neighborhoods in an effort to promote empathy.

The series, “National & North” introduces eight people along two of Milwaukee’s longest streets who answer questions that dig deeper than a traditional interview.

The first episode of the series focuses on a Nicaraguan refugee named Jacobo who made his home on Milwaukee’s south side. Another episode introduces Yollande, who moved to Milwaukee from Cameroon to get her second graduate degree. She now owns an African fusion restaurant on North Avenue.

You can view the video series here.