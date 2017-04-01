Radio Milwaukee celebrates 10 years

A self-supporting, non-profit radio station in Milwaukee is celebrating its 10th birthday.

88Nine Radio Milwaukee (WYMS-FM) marked the date, Feb. 26, when it went on the air a decade ago.

The station has become recognized for its unique mix of new and Milwaukee music; its “community stories” features; and for fostering community engagement and positive change.

During its anniversary year, the station is planning a series of special events including an all-day street concert on June 24 featuring national and local acts and a gala dinner on June 22 honoring donors and founders.

The station is also launching new programming, including a narrative audio and video series, “In The Wings: Bringing Our Community to Center Stage,” that each month this year will highlight the positive work of Milwaukee individuals, starting in March with a focus on the city’s food culture.

“Radio Milwaukee has come so far in just 10 years, from its beginnings in a basement at Milwaukee Public Schools to our $2.8 million state-of-the art studio and performance complex in the Walker’s Point neighborhood,” Radio Milwaukee Executive Director Glenn Kleiman said. “We’re proud that we’ve been able to bring great music and stories to Milwaukee for 10 years and have an even greater impact on the Milwaukee community.”

The non-profit Radio Milwaukee organization operates WYMS through an operating agreement with the Milwaukee Public Schools, which owns the frequency.