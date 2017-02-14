Radio group raises more than $50K for numerous causes

Three radio stations in a Madison radio group raised more than $50,000 for community causes during events all in the same week.

Mid-West Family Broadcasting station WJJO held a 28-hour radiothon in downtown Madison to help local veterans, raising more than $14,000.

During the same week in December, La Movida (WLMV) raised more than $13,000 for the Catholic Multicultural Center of Dane County.

Also that same week, Magic 98 held its annual Magic Holiday Wish fundraiser to help families with the holidays. They raised more than $26,000.