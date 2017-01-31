Podcast explores technology and broadcasting

A podcast produced by Jacobs Media highlights what they found for broadcasters while visiting CES in Las Vegas.

CES is North America’s largest trade show, with over 3,800 exhibitors and 170,000 attendees. Every year, companies debut new technological innovations here. In recent years, we’ve seen drones, virtual reality, autonomous cars, 3-D printers, and more.

What do broadcasters need to know about what happened at CES this year? Seth Resler went to Las Vegas to interview a wide cross-section of exhibitors and attendees at this year’s event. We’ve compiled these conversations into a new podcast series: CES for Radio Broadcasters.

Listen to the Podcast

This is Jacobs Media’s third podcast series. You can also listen to our DASH podcast about radio and the connected car, as well as backstage interviews from All Access’ Worldwide Radio Summit.