Pipines to retire after 32 years in Milwaukee sportscasting

FOX6’s senior sports anchor Tom Pipines will be retiring in February after 32 years at WITI.

“Tom Pipines has set the standard for sports in Milwaukee,” said WITI FOX6 President and General Manager Chuck Steinmetz. “Not only has Tom brought his insights into his game analysis, he has enterprised hundreds of Beyond the Game stories that have showcased the heart and soul of local athletes.”

Reflecting on his retirement Pipines says, “ I will always cherish working at FOX6. People like (FOX6 anchor) Tim Van Vooren, (FOX6 photojournalist) Mickie Leach and all the wonderful bosses, colleagues and viewers who have honored me with a connection is the greatest gift I’ve had over my career.”

Read more here.