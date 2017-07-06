Photojournalism course dedicated to Rick Jowett

A two-day photojournalism course in Madison will be held in memory of Rick Jowett.

The WBA has partnered with the National Press Photographer’s Association (NPPA) to offer a Madison Driving Short Course to be held on August 18-19 on the UW-Madison campus on Lake Mendota. The event will also highlight the introduction of the Rick Jowett Fellowship.

Your WBA Foundation has established a fund to support a Rick Jowett Fellowship as means to pay tribute to Rick Jowett, beloved photographer and long-time member of the WBA family who died in July 2015. The fellowship will assist aspiring professionals, dedicated career professionals of our member stations, as well as students of the visual media with skills training and professional development.

The WBA thanks those who have already contributed to this fellowship. Anyone who would also like to contribute should contact the WBA.

Rick grew up in a media family. His grandfather was CEO of Forward Communications which owned several television stations throughout the country. His family was also involved in print media at the Wausau Herald. Rick began his career in high school as a photographer working for the Wausau Herald.

Rick completed his degree in journalism at UW-Madison in the late 70s. Following graduation, he started his career in broadcasting as a still photographer at WMTV-TV in Madison.

Rick began working with the WBA in 1985 as our photographer, along with everything else he would help us with and I know many of you had a chance to get to know Rick over the years. He served graciously and unconditionally until his passing in 2015.

Learn more about the event here: https://nppa.org/training/madison-driving-short-course