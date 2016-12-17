Pelley talks about state of journalism

CBS anchor Scott Pelley recently accepted the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism, and during his acceptance speech he talked about the state of journalism.

“There is no democracy without journalism, and the quality of our democracy is bound tightly to the quality of our journalism,” he said.”

“Never in human history has more bad information been available to more people.”

You can watch the full video here:

2016 Cronkite Award Luncheon: Scott Pelley Acceptance Speech from Cronkite School on Vimeo.