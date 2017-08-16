Open records requests also open to public

Did you know that when you file an open records request with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, that request is itself a public record?

The DOJ is now posting regular reports of who has filed open records requests with its office. If you’re a reporter, you might want to take this into consideration whether you want to see what others are requesting or perhaps you’re plotting your own plan to get documents from the DOJ.

The document is updated weekly and posted here.

The DOJ is considering a proposal to make all open records responses, including requested data, available on their website.

This is the first of what will be regular reports in the WBA newsletter on open government issues. The Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council meets quarterly in Madison. The WBA is a member of the FOIC.

At the most recent meeting there was also an interesting discussion about the how government officials use Twitter. The discussion was prompted by One Wisconsin Now which was blocked on Twitter by a state lawmaker. This bled into a longer conversation about access via social media and where social media fits into open government law.

The FOIC will meet again Oct. 26.

Got an open records or open meetings issue? Contact Kyle Geissler at kgeissler@wi-broadcasters.org with any issues you would like brought to the attention of the FOIC.