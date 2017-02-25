New chairs to lead WBA Awards Committee

The WBA Awards Committee will be under new leadership after this year’s awards gala.

Kelly Radandt, Woodward Radio Group, and Dean Maytag, retired from WISN-TV, will be co-chairs of the committee that oversees the annual awards contest and gala.

The committee was previously co-chaired by Lindsay Wood Davis and Tom Bier who oversaw tremendous growth in participation for the awards program. The WBA is grateful for their service.

The committee will continue to be co-chaired by representatives from radio and television.

The awards committee will meet next after the awards gala, which will be May 6 at the Madison Marriott West in Middleton.