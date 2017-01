An annual toy drive held by a Milwaukee radio station collected more than 20,000 toys for kids during the holidays.

WTMJ ran the Kids 2 Kids Christmas Toy Drive as a grassroots program that allows people in the community the opportunity to volunteer and help those less fortunate.

“It is specifically designed to provide toys for kids who otherwise might not receive anything at Christmas while teaching other kids the joy of giving,” according to an article from WTMJ.