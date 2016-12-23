Milwaukee TV station adds news drone

Milwaukee TV station CBS 58 says it’s the first Milwaukee TV station to use drones in its news coverage.

The first video images from ‘Sky Drone 58’ appeared on the CBS 58 News at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

WDJT has two drones with HD video technology and three FAA licensed drone pilots on staff with plans to expand its fleet in the near future.

“The drones will provide CBS 58 viewers with compelling video of major events, daily news stories and breaking news in Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin,” the TV station said in a release.