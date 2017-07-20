Milwaukee radio stations collect five trucks of bottled water for flood victims

A group of Milwaukee radio stations helped flood victims in southeast Wisconsin by collecting five large semis full of bottled water.

iHeartMedia Milwaukee’s six radio stations started the effort after flash floods contaminated water wells leaving many residents in areas south and west of Milwaukee with no access to drinking water and without power.

iHeartMedia Milwaukee’s News/Talk 1130 WISN, FM106.1, 95.7 BIG FM, The Big 920, 97-3 NOW and V100.7 held the water drive on July 14 at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee. On-air personalities Shannen O from FM106.1 and Producer Dave from 97-3NOW stopped by the Pettit Center to broadcast live during the event.

“The iHeartMedia Milwaukee team and our listeners are committed to the people in the Milwaukee community. They saw their neighbors in need and jumped to action in a matter of hours,” said Kerry Wolfe, Operations Manager for iHeartMedia Milwaukee. “It was truly a team effort among all six of our radio station brands. We are grateful for our loyal listeners throughout the Milwaukee metro area who donated and made this event an amazing success.”

The water was distributed through the American Red Cross and Hunger Task Force.